Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers to perform at F1 in September

US pop singer Ariana Grande and US electronic duo The Chainsmokers are set to perform on our shores in September at this year's Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

This will be the first time here for both acts. The race this year will take place from Sept 15 to 17.

The line-up this year also includes Duran Duran, OneRepublic, George The Poet, Lianne La Havas and Seal.

Grande, 23, a four-time Grammy-nominated artist, is well-known for her radio-friendly hits like Side To Side (featuring Nicki Minaj), One Last Time, Into You and Dangerous Woman. Most recently, she teamed up with John Legend to revive the classic hit Beauty And The Beast, for Disney's live action film of the same name starring Emma Watson.

The Chainsmokers, comprising Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, broke into the scene with their 2014 viral hit #Selfie. They then soared to fame last year with Closer and Don't Let Me Down, bagging their first Grammy award for the latter this year.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Access to all the headlining concerts in Zone 1 is included with any three-day Zone 1 ticket (from S$448), whilst access to all the concerts in Zone 4 is included with any three-day race ticket (from S$248). For more information, visit www.singaporegp.sg