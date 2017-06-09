Ariana Grande resumes tour in Paris amid tight security

Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, Britain June 4, 2017.

Fans turned out on Wednesday evening for the resumption of US singer Ariana Grande's world tour in Paris, more than two weeks after it was interrupted by the Manchester suicide bomber attack.

Security was extra tight in the French capital, a day after police shot and injured a man who attacked an officer outside the world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral.

The 23-year-old tweeted after the concert: "Merci, Paris. Je t'aime" (French for Thank you, Paris. I love you).

Even before the Notre-Dame attack, police had announced a significant deployment planned for Grande's show, noting its "powerful symbolic context".

Roads were blocked off around the Bercy concert venue in the east of Paris while police helped security guards check fans as they arrived for the performance.

Before the concert, a long queue stretched outside the venue with fans waiting an hour to get inside, where backpacks were banned.