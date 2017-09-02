Backstreet Boys return to play National Stadium in October

Pop music stalwarts Backstreet Boys are returning to Singapore to play at the National Stadium on Oct 21, as part of the entertainment line-up at the WTA Finals tennis tournament.

Tickets are priced at $108, $148, $188, $208, $248. Fan club pre-sale tickets go on sale on Sept 6 at 10am, while public sales begin on Sept 8 at 10am, via www.sportshubtix.sg, the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and SingPost outlets.

Upgrades for meet and greet opportunities are available at www.backstreetboys.com, while packages to catch both the tennis tournament and the concerts are available at www.wtafinals.com.

Backstreet Boys - made up of AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell - were last in Singapore for a sold-out show at The Star Theatre in 2015.

This will be the only Asian stop for the American group, one of the best-selling boybands of all time, who have just come off a successful run of shows in Las Vegas.