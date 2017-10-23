Backstreet Boys in Singapore: Still 'got it goin' on'

(From Left to Right) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and AJ McLean performing Larger than Life.

Despite debuting back in 1995, Backstreet Boys still "got it goin' on".

The best-selling US boy band had about 20,000 fans going gaga at the National Stadium on Oct 21 for their Larger Than Life concert, their only stop in Asia and in conjunction with the 2017 WTA Finals.

Titled after their first and ongoing Las Vegas residency production, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life has become one of the fastest-selling residencies in Vegas history.

There were seemingly never-endinng screams from the moment the boys - or more accurately, men in their late 30s to mid-40s - hit the stage.

The energy was pumped up so high and never came down despite the heat and humidity at the venue.

Even Nick Carter joked about the weather, asking why nobody warned the pop group known as BSB that it was so hot in Singapore.

And it showed on the big screens - dark perspiration stains were appearing on their outfits for the first set. But how can we blame them?

Fans in tank tops were already sweating buckets.

Just imagine the poor guys under the spotlight on stage - in grey sweaters, no less (they were to change into equally sweltering glitzy blazer suits and leather ensembles later).

The wavering sound quality at the National Stadium was a slight downer to their vocal moments.

Plus, AJ McLean seemed to have forgotten about Backstreet Boys' performance at The Star Performing Arts Theatre in 2015, when he mistakenly referenced that their last time in Singapore was during the 2009 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Despite those hiccups, the 90-minute concert was still so powerful that it left fans shaking and shrieking in their seats, or dancing along with the hits in the aisles.

And who could forget the coordinated yet corny dance moves that are so 1990s - the ones we secretly love?

Kicking off with some lap dance-inspired moves from the sexy female dancers in latex outfits and knee-high boots and male dancers in leather harnesses, the upbeat remix of the 2001 single The Call had the quintet pumping their fists in the air as they danced and sang with such intensity, making it easily one of the best performances of the concert.

The craziness was off the charts when the show started.

At this point, the loudness of the fans went hit a peak.

Even the women next to me in the audience seemed like she was going to fall over the railing from jumping too much during that segment.

After a 17-song set, BSB ended the concert by belting out one of their biggest hits, I Want It That Way, leaving (a personal favourite) Everybody (Backstreet's Back) for the encore.

If you're familiar with the music video for the song, then you'd know this was THE song to watch the guys display their best moves, recreating that famous zombie-like choreography.

During the gig, Carter also teased about an upcoming album the 'Boys' are working on, a follow up to their last offering, 2013's In A World Like This.

For the fans, that could be the best way to cap things off – knowing that there are potentially more tours coming our way.