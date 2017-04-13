Bands, DJs for rugby afterparty

Even if you're not into rugby, you can join the fans as they party the night away at Music After 7s.

Pegged as the afterparty for the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s tournament this weekend, the three-day event will feature DJ Reiko and DJ Slick spinning tunes for revellers tomorrow night.

Saturday will see bands Accento, Full Circle and 3AM Band entertaining the crowd, while Jukeleles, Ireson Band and Shagies will take the stage on Sunday.

WHERE: Fountain Square at Clarke Quay (nearest MRT: Clarke Quay)

WHEN: Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, 7pm onwards

ADMISSION: Free. For more information, go to www.clarkequay.com.sg