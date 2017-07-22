Music

Berry chugs 'bourbon' at Comic-Con

PHOTO: AFP
Jul 22, 2017 06:00 am

At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, US actress Halle Berry downed a glass of what appeared to be bourbon during a panel for her new movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle. While co-stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum poured themselves shots, Berry got a pint glass half filled with the amber liquid, reported AFP. As the crowd cheered, the 50-year-old Oscar winner downed her drink in one go. After the panel ended, Berry was asked if it was real bourbon she drank. Her answer? "Let it be a mystery to the world."

