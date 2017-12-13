Beyonce back on top of US singles chart after nine years
US pop star Beyonce ended an unlikely drought - nine years since she had a No. 1 song.
She hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her new duet with Ed Sheeran on a remix of the English singer's tender guitar ballad Perfect, selling 181,000 digital downloads in the week through Thursday.
The Perfect duet is Beyonce's first tune to lead the US singles chart since 2008's Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).
Meanwhile, U2 knocked US pop star Taylor Swift's Reputation off its perch at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with their new release Songs Of Experience, giving the Irish rock band their eighth No. 1 album in the US.
Songs Of Experience sold more than 185,000 units in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data.
Billboard said it was the biggest week for a rock album this year. - AFP/REUTERS
The Shape Of Water leads this year's Golden Globes nominations
Fairy-tale romance The Shape Of Water led this year's Golden Globe nominations with seven on Monday as Hollywood officially launches awards season.
Guillermo del Toro's acclaimed 1960s fantasy was nominated in top categories including best motion picture (drama) and best actress for Sally Hawkins.
The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri followed with six nods each - Call Me By Your Name and Dunkirk round up the best motion picture (drama) nominees - and Lady Bird got four.
On the television front, HBO drama Big Little Lies led with six nominations.
Feud: Bette And Joan scored four, while Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us grabbed three each.
Hosted by Seth Meyers, the 75th Golden Globe Awards will be telecast live on Jan 8 at 9am, with a repeat telecast at 7pm, on RTL CBS Entertainment (StarHub TV Ch 509). - AFP
