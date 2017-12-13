Beyonce back on top of US singles chart after nine years

US pop star Beyonce ended an unlikely drought - nine years since she had a No. 1 song.

She hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her new duet with Ed Sheeran on a remix of the English singer's tender guitar ballad Perfect, selling 181,000 digital downloads in the week through Thursday.

The Perfect duet is Beyonce's first tune to lead the US singles chart since 2008's Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).

Meanwhile, U2 knocked US pop star Taylor Swift's Reputation off its perch at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with their new release Songs Of Experience, giving the Irish rock band their eighth No. 1 album in the US.

Songs Of Experience sold more than 185,000 units in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data.