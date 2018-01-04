Beyonce, Eminem to headline Coachella music festival

Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd will headline Coachella, promoters announced on Tuesday, marking the first time that no rock act will be among the main attractions at the leading music festival.

Coachella, which has turned into one of the world's most lucrative festivals since its debut in 1999, takes place in the desert of southern California over two successive weekends in April with identical line-ups for each.

The festival - April 13 to 15 and April 20 to 22 - marks the first concert scheduled by Beyonce since the US pop star had twins in June with her husband, US rap mogul Jay Z.

She was due to headline Coachella last year but was replaced with Lady Gaga after her doctors advised her not to perform so late in her pregnancy.

Coachella is also the first full concert on the books for Eminem since the US rap star released his latest album, Revival, last month.