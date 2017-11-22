Beyonce most paid woman performer in 2017

Beyonce's hit album Lemonade and world tour made her the highest-paid woman in music in 2017, according to an annual Forbes list released on Monday, edging out English diva Adele and US pop star Taylor Swift.

The US singer earned some US$105 million (S$142.4 million) from record sales and from her Formation concert tour.

She also has her own Ivy Park fashion line and other business interests.

Adele, whose album 25 broke first-week US sales records in 2015 and who completed her first major tour since 2011, made second place with an estimated US$69 million, despite having no major endorsements for other products.

Swift, who topped the last year's list with US$170 million in estimated earnings, raked in US$44 million this time despite having finished her 1989 world tour.

She is expected to see her earnings rise significantly in the next 12 months courtesy of her new album Reputation and an upcoming tour.

The album sold 1.21 million copies in its first week and debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 album chart, Nielsen Music said on Monday, the biggest album debut of the year.

Canadian superstar Celine Dion took the fourth spot, earning US$42 million after taking a break from her Las Vegas residency following the death of her husband in January last year. - REUTERS