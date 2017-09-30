Beyonce remixes song to support disaster relief
Beyonce has lent her voice to help raise money for hurricane relief, delivering verses in Spanish in a remix of Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin's hit Mi Gente, which was released on Thursday.
The collaboration marks the first new music by the US superstar since she gave birth in June to twins.
She announced on Instagram that all proceeds will go to victims of Maria and other hurricanes that have ravaged Puerto Rico, other Caribbean islands and Mexico.
The Houston native earlier said she planned a relief drive for her hometown in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. - AFP