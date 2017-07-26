Bieber cancels tour, locals fans say...

Justin Bieber will not be performing here in October.

Justin Bieber abruptly cancelled the remainder of his Purpose world tour on Monday, citing "unforeseen circumstances".

The 23-year-old Canadian pop star had been due to resume the tour tomorrow with 15 shows across North America and Asia.

A statement from his management said: "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them", adding that he made the decision after "careful consideration" and would refund tickets.

The Singapore concert, which was to be held on Oct 7 at the National Stadium, has been axed, organisers UnUsUaL Entertainment, TEM and AEG Presents confirmed.

All ticket buyers will receive full refunds through the original mode of purchase, starting from Aug 1 to 14.

Miss Sai Vidhya Munggam, 19, was devastated when she woke up to the news yesterday morning.

The polytechnic graduate said she purchased the official Singapore fan club membership for $48 just so that she would be eligible when it came to priority ticket sales.

She managed to get a Category 2 ticket for $265 as Category 1 tickets were sold out.

She told The New Paper: "He's exhausted from touring over the past 18 months and I'm glad he cancelled so he can get some rest.

"I think it's important for all fans to understand that their idols are human beings too and mental and physical health is important."

But another Bieber fan, Mr Hamzah Isa, isn't as forgiving.

The 31-year-old customer service officer, who spent $1,048 on four tickets, said: "I am very upset and disappointed. I have been waiting for his Purpose tour since the day he announced it."I think it's unprofessional of him to cancel just like that without telling his fans the reason. He kept us in the dark."