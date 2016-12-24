Bieber to face trial for assault

An Argentine court has ruled that Justin Bieber must face trial for allegedly assaulting a photographer in 2013.

The case dates to a stop in Buenos Aires on the Canadian's Believe tour where a bodyguard, on the pop star's orders, forcefully seized a photographer's camera and cellphone.

Bieber has ignored court orders to appear before the judge, prompting Argentina to request an Interpol red notice for his arrest.

Pitt accuses Jolie of risking kids’ privacy

Brad Pitt has accused Angelina Jolie of compromising their children's privacy, and he is asking a judge to seal details about the kids emerging from the couple's divorce. The 52-year-old star's lawyers claim his estranged wife is showing little regard for the welfare of the three boys and three girls, as her attorneys try to make him look bad.

Pitt's legal team argued that Jolie, 41, has violated an agreement to protect the privacy of the youngsters - who range from age eight to 15 - by making public the names of their therapists. - AFP

Who will be Asia’s Best Couple?

Will it be Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo from Descendants Of The Sun, or Love In The Moonlight's Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung? Which K-drama couple will win KBS Drama Awards' inaugural Asia's Best Couple Award?

Fans can visit www.viu.com/ott/campaign/kbs2016/ to vote. The event will take place in Seoul on Dec 31, and fans can catch the ceremony on Viu 24 hours after the original telecast in Korea.