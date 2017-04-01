Bieber faces fine for 2013 wall tagging

Rio de Janeiro prosecutors are seeking a 20,000 reais (S$8,900) fine for Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, currently on tour in Brazil, for unauthorised wall tagging of a historic hotel in 2013.

Judge Rudi Baldi Loewenkron reopened the case on March 21 at the request of the Rio public prosecutor's office, which wanted Bieber to be informed of his crimes when he returned to the city on Wednesday to perform at the Rio Sambodrome.

The prosecutors proposed Bieber, 23, pay the fine by making a donation of goods or food to the National Cancer Institute.

His lawyers have three days to indicate if he accepts the proposal. The star, who has two more performances set for this weekend in Sao Paulo, has yet to discuss the case on social media.

"Because this is a crime with less potential to re-offend, we are not requesting that his passport be held," prosecutors said.