Bieber to perform at National Stadium in Oct

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will be back in Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on Oct 7 as part of the Asian leg of his Purpose world tour.

Tickets are priced between $148 and $298, while VIP packages range from $708 to $1,898. General public tickets will go on sale on July 22 at 10am via www.sportshubtix.sg, 3158-7888, Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and SingPost outlets.

Bieber can also rest easy now, as legal proceedings against him have closed after he paid a fine of US$6,000 ($8,300) for wall-tagging a historic hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2013, court officials said on Thursday.

According to AFP, Judge Rudi Baldi Loewenkron made the decision after confirming Bieber made a donation of that amount to the National Cancer Institute in May, as prosecutors had recommended.