Billboard awards: Drake grabs record 13 wins

Cher performing at the Billboard Music Awards where she received the Icon Award for achievement in music.

Rapper Drake grabbed a record 13 wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, eclipsing English singer Adele's previous record of 12 in 2012.

"I want to say, hold tight, Adele, because when a new thing drops, you'll be back to get the record back," the Canadian recording artist said in accepting one of his awards at the star-studded event held in Las Vegas.

Drake, who also won Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Rap Album for Views, later posed for photographers surrounded by his microphone-shaped trophies.

The three-hour show - hosted by hip-hop artist Ludacris and actress Vanessa Hudgens - included performances by Miley Cyrus, the Chainsmokers, Nicki Minaj and Imagine Dragons.

Beyonce and Twenty One Pilots each took five awards, although they were absent from the ceremony. The Chainsmokers earned four, including Top Collaboration and Top Hot 100 Song for Closer with Halsey. Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling won Top Selling Song and Top Radio Song.

The Icon Award for achievement in music went to Cher, 71, who performed two of her biggest hits, Believe and If I Could Turn Back Time. - REUTERS

At Eternity’s Gate will star Willem Dafoe.

Willem Dafoe to play Van Gogh in biopic

Hollywood star Willem Dafoe is to play painter Vincent van Gogh in a new film about the tortured genius by artist and film-maker Julian Schnabel, its producers said on Sunday.

At Eternity's Gate takes its title from one of van Gogh's last canvasses, which shows a man holding his head in his hands. The filmfocuses on the Dutch painter's time in the French city of Arles and the village of Auvers-sur-Oise.

"This is a film about painting and a painter and their relationship to infinity," said Schnabel, who won Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 for The Diving Bell And The Butterfly. "It contains what I felt were essential moments in his life. This is not the official history - it is my version." - AFP

PHOTO: REUTERS

Alien: Covenant invades top spot

In a battle of space films, Alien: Covenant narrowly beat out the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 on North American screens over the weekend, reported AFP. Alien: Covenant took in US$36 million (S$50 million) for the three-day weekend, edging past the US$35.1 million logged by Guardians in its third week. The sci-fi horror stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston (above) and Billy Crudup in a tense yarn about the crew of spaceship Covenant landing on a planet that seems idyllic - until aliens attack.