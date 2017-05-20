Boy, 12, to release classical album

Mikey Robinson is only 12, but he is hitting the high notes in more ways than one.

Born and raised in Singapore to a British father and Japanese mother, the singer has won two vocal competitions in New York in 2015 and last year, which allowed him to perform solo at the famed Carnegie Hall both years.

His first single - Silent Night, O Holy Night - topped the local iTunes World Music chart last December.

On June 2, Mikey will be releasing his debut classical solo album, Boy Soprano, physically and digitally.

It consists of 13 songs, including Over The Rainbow, Bright Eyes, Voi Che Sapete and the Japanese song Furusato.

The Tanglin Trust School student and youngest of three boys started showing an aptitude for singing when he was four.

He was inspired to pursue it seriously when he was nine, after hearing English treble James Rainbird's rendition of the traditional Welsh lullaby Suo Gan in the 1987 film Empire Of The Sun.

Mikey, who has taken the stage at concerts such as The Orchestra of the Music Makers in 2015, told The New Paper: "I thought the boy soprano voice was really beautiful, and I wanted to sing like him."

His musically-trained therapist mother, Mrs Yuri Robinson, went on to find vocal teachers for him.

Although Boy Soprano's production amounted to a five-figure sum, profits are the last thing on the family's mind.

They primarily want to "preserve" Mikey's pristine soprano voice by recording his favourite songs as a memento.

Mrs Robinson said: "There is a limit for his soprano range. Once his voice breaks, he will longer sound like this.

"Mikey will want to donate the profits too, which is good."

Aside from having talent, Mikey works hard for his success. Besides attending vocal classes twice a week and stage training once a month, he also has weekly piano and violin lessons.

ABILITIES

Mrs Robinson said there are no plans to send Mikey overseas to hone his abilities.

"Singapore has been home for 19 years... he likes training here," she said.

Mikey studies numerous subjects, from physics to Spanish, and is part of his school choir and orchestra.

He said: "My family and I work with my school and music teachers to help me manage. I am thankful that they are supportive, especially (my piano teacher and accompanist) Bertrand Lee.

"I am prepared for my voice to break but also maybe a little nervous. When that happens, I will try to become a baritone, bass or tenor.

"Recently, I have tried singing jazz, and I would want to delve into other genres soon too."

To protect his voice, Mikey avoids greasy, spicy and cold food.

"I do not think I am missing out," he said. "My favourite local food is chicken rice. That is probably the only salty and nice food I can eat without damaging my voice."