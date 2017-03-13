Bridges resurrects The Dude to honour Goodman

(From left) John Goodman and Jeff Bridges shared a warm embrace after 'The Dude's' speech.

Jeff Bridges resurrected his iconic slacker character The Dude from The Big Lebowski last Friday as he honoured his friend John Goodman at a celebration of the American actor's career.

Award-winning Goodman, 64, had invited his co-star in the 1998 Coen brothers' movie as his guest speaker as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Instead of reading out the usual sober tribute celebrities get along with their star, Bridges took to the stage in the famously laidback Dude's knitted cardigan and recited a riff on the character's graveside eulogy from the movie.

Describing Goodman as "a man of his times, a man of our times" and "a legend", Bridges finished with a twist on the film's most famous line - "Goodnight, sweet prince", a nod to Shakespeare's Hamlet - as he commended the star to the Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk.

"A star for you, a star because we love you so well... what time is it? Afternoon? Good afternoon, sweet prince," he said, before the actors shared a warm embrace.

The Big Lebowski is one of the many highlights of a 34-year movie career that has seen Goodman acclaimed for comic and serious performances in five Coen brothers movies.

LATEST FILM

His Walk of Fame ceremony coincided with the release of his latest film, Kong: Skull Island, in which he portrays an explorer who enlists a military escort for a mission to a forbidden island.

"I would be remiss if I didn't mention the women without whom I would not be here," Goodman told the crowd, which included his Kong co-star, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson.

"A mother who had to scrape by on survival wages to raise two kids by herself. The many teachers who tried to knock some sense into me.

"Some of it worked."

- AFP

Sheeran's Divide conquers charts

Ed Sheeran smashed British pop records last Friday, taking the top five places in the singles charts and all 16 songs from his new album in the top 20.

Divide is the fastest-selling album by a male artist ever in Britain, shifting 672,000 copies in its first week.

Some 62 per cent of copies sold were physical sales, while 26 per cent were from downloads and 12 per cent from streaming equivalent sales - the highest first-week streaming sales for an album ever (79,000).

Sheeran, 26, also scored the biggest one-week vinyl album sale in more than 20 years. No act has ever held the top five places in the singles charts simultaneously before, or come close to 16 singles in the top 20.

He has nine songs in the top 10 this week, and breaks Calvin Harris' record (nine) for most top 10 singles from one album.