Britney hits the town and thrills with her hits

Britney Spears shared her experiences in Singapore, including one of her rearranging the furniture in her hotel room, on Instagram.

Britney Spears shared her experiences in Singapore, including one of her rearranging the furniture in her hotel room, on Instagram.

Britney Spears shared her experiences in Singapore, including one of her rearranging the furniture in her hotel room, on Instagram. PHOTOS:THE STRAITS TIMES, INTERNET

Britney Spears danced up a storm to her hit songs like Baby One More Time, Oops!... I Did It Again, I'm A Slave 4 U and Toxic at her first concert here at Singapore Indoor Stadium last night.

Before the gig, the US pop star, who arrived on Wednesday night with her two sons aged 12 and 11, uploaded a fun Instagram video and photo compilation of what they got up to while in town.

Spears used the cat and fox filters and made cheeky expressions while lying in bed.

She wrote about how she's "so happy to be in Singapore", which she calls "by far one of the coolest places".

The restless singer also re-arranged the furniture in her hotel room late at night.

She wrote: "What do you do at 2:00 o'clock in the morning when you're jet lagged overseas? You rearrange furniture for two hours with your security then realize when you wake up it actually looked better the other way."