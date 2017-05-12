Britney Spears to perform in Singapore on June 30, tickets start from $188

US pop star Britney Spears will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 30.

Concert promoter IME SG announced that tickets are priced at $188, $268, $368, $468 and $568 (Cat 1), excluding booking fees. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 18, at 12pm via www.sportshubtix.sg. All Cat 1 Ticket holders will receive an exclusive lanyard and ID tag.

Spears, 35, will also be making other stops in Asia in June, which includes Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong. Her show in Hong Kong is already sold out.

The Grammy-winning pop diva is best-known for her radio-friendly like ...Baby One More Time, (You Drive Me) Crazy, Oops!... I Did It Again, Womanizer and more.

Her albums ...Baby One More Time (1999), Oops!... (2000), I Did It Again, Britney (2001), In The Zone (2003), Circus (2008) and Femme Fatale (2011) all peaked at No.1 on the US charts. Her latest album, Glory, was released last year.