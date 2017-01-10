Britney Spears in puppy love with model?

The dating rumours keep coming in for Britney Spears and Persian model Sam Asghari.

The US pop star posted a photo on her Instagram yesterday of the duo comfy together with puppy filters from Snapchat.

Spears, 35, and Asghari, 22, apparently met on the set of her music video, Slumber Party.

They were first spotted together in a photo posted by Asghari on his Instagram back in November, which has since been deleted.

They have also spent Christmas and the New Year together, but have yet to confirm the status of their relationship.

A source told E! News: "They went on a few dates.

"It's not as big as people think it is, but you never know."