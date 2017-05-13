Britney Spears tickets on sale May 18

US pop star Britney Spears is set to stage her first full-length concert in Singapore on June 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Promoter IME SG announced that tickets are priced at $188, $268, $368, $468 and $568, excluding booking fees.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday next week at noon via www.sportshubtix.sg.

The pop diva's albums ...Baby One More Time (1999), Oops!... I Did It Again (2000), Britney (2001), In The Zone (2003), Circus (2008), and Femme Fatale (2011) all peaked at No. 1 on the US charts.

Her latest album, Glory, was released last year.