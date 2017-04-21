Bruce Springsteen slams Trump in protest song

Singer Bruce Springsteen (right) has denounced US President Donald Trump as a "conman" as he collaborated on a new protest song released on Wednesday.

Joe Grushecky, a Pittsburgh-based heartland rocker who has worked in the past with Springsteen but has had much less commercial success, titled his song That's What Makes Us Great - a play on Mr Trump's campaign slogan Make America Great Again.

Halfway through the energetic rock tune, which sounds like it could have come from Springsteen's E Street Band, The Boss sings verses on his own.

"Don't you brag to me that you never read a book / I never put my faith in a conman and his crooks," Springsteen sings in clear reference to Mr Trump.

Springsteen, 67, and Grushecky come together for a chorus that urges mobilisation against Mr Trump.