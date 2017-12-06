BTS’s Mic Drop breaks into US Top 40
K-pop boy band BTS on Monday broke into the Top 40 on the US singles chart for the first time.
Driven by a particularly strong showing in downloads, Mic Drop debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week through Thursday.
The seven-member group incorporates more R&B and hip-hop into its sound than most K-pop groups.
Mic Drop features a contribution by New York rapper Desiigner and mixing by leading electronic dance producer Steve Aoki. The song appears on the EP Love Yourself: Her, which earlier this year hit No. 7 on the US album chart, the highest ever for a Korean act. - AFP
