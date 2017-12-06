Music

BTS’s Mic Drop breaks into US Top 40

BTS’s Mic Drop breaks into US Top 40
BTS' Mic Drop featured mixing by electronic dance producer Steve Aoki. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 06, 2017 06:00 am

K-pop boy band BTS on Monday broke into the Top 40 on the US singles chart for the first time.

Driven by a particularly strong showing in downloads, Mic Drop debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week through Thursday.

The seven-member group incorporates more R&B and hip-hop into its sound than most K-pop groups.

Mic Drop features a contribution by New York rapper Desiigner and mixing by leading electronic dance producer Steve Aoki. The song appears on the EP Love Yourself: Her, which earlier this year hit No. 7 on the US album chart, the highest ever for a Korean act. - AFP

In new film Wonder, US actress Julia Roberts plays mother to Jacob Tremblay, whose character has a rare facial deformity.
Movies

Pretty woman to Wonder mum

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities