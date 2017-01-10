Carey breaks silence on NYE gig

Mariah Carey took to social media to tell her side of the story about the disastrous Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance.

She posted a recording on Twitter about how she had been excited about the gig, and said: “It’s a shame we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalise on circumstances beyond our control”.

She added: “They foiled me. It turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those excited to ring in the new year with me.”