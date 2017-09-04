Celebrities join Hurricane Harvey relief effort

US pop star Miley Cyrus and Oscar-winning actors Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio have pledged funds to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, which ravaged Texas last week.

A donation drive organised by Houston Texans National Football League star J.J. Watt reached US$10 million (S$13.5 million) in pledges by Thursday.

Cyrus announced a US$500,000 contribution in an emotional appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I go home to my seven dogs, and if I did not have that anymore, it would just be really hard. So I am really happy to help in any way I can," she said.

Bullock and DiCaprio's foundations said they will each contribute US$1 million to organisations helping people recover from the floods.