Celine Dion to perform in Singapore for first time in July

Celine Dion will be performing at Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom on July 3 and 4.

World-renowned singer Celine Dion will perform in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands' Grand Ballroom as part of the integrated resort's Sands Live concert series on July 3 and 4.

This summer, the 49-year-old Canadian will head to seven cities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Scheduled to kick off June 26 in Tokyo, the CELINE DION LIVE 2018 Tour will see her return to cities she hasn't performed in over 10 years, including Tokyo and Macau, and cities she will perform in for the first time ever, including Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Manila and Bangkok.

Members of fan club TeamCeline will have access to purchase tickets before the public through an advance pre-sale.

Marina Bay Sands Loyalty card members and Singtel mobile subscribers will also have an

opportunity to purchase tickets before the public on-sale date.

Detailed dates and ticketing information will be announced soon.

The tour is produced by AEG Presents.