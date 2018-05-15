Childish Gambino video targeting gun violence gets 100 million hits
A music video by Childish Gambino, US actor and recording artist Donald Glover's alter ego, has racked up more than 100 million views in just over a week on YouTube with its powerful take on hot-button issues.
This Is America - a raw take on racism, gun violence and consumer society - hit the nine-figure mark in a week, just behind global hits such as Adele's Hello (four days) and Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus (six days).
The four-minute video begins with a shirtless Glover dancing to soothing rhythms in an empty warehouse.
Glover suddenly pulls out a handgun from the back of his pants and executes a hooded man sitting in a chair.
One of the clip's producers Ibra Ake told National Public Radio: "There is a communality there and people can relate to a lot of that stuff. I don't think we are as cerebral or as calculated as people think. Our goal is to normalise blackness." - AFP
