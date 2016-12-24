Chris Martin helps out at homeless shelter

Chris Martin has the Christmas spirit.

The Coldplay frontman paid a special visit to The Bowery Mission homeless shelter in New York City recently. And while exploring the mission, Martin, 39, decided to host an impromptu benefit concert at the Mercury Lounge the same night.

"Chris Martin proved once again the power of one person to make a difference through The Bowery Mission," its director of outreach James Macklin told E! News in a statement.

"As the temperatures drop and we serve thousands of lonely people during the holidays, Chris has lifted our spirits today," he said.