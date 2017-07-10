Classic Prince music videos now on YouTube

Official videos from Prince started appearing on YouTube on Friday, a year after the death of the US pop star, who was a sworn foe of the omnipresent site.

Videos for some of his classic songs - including tracks from his 1984 movie Purple Rain such as When Doves Cry and Let's Go Crazy - became available on an official account for Prince.

The account was linked to Prince's imprint under Warner Brothers Records, which last month reissued Purple Rain in an expanded edition that reached No. 4 on the latest Billboard album chart. Prince was early to embrace the Internet but later became an avid critic, charging that the ubiquity of free online music was short-changing artists.

Since his death in April last year, his family has stepped up efforts to monetise his music, explaining that it needed to take action to keep the estate afloat.