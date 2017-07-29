Colbert to produce Trump cartoon

American talk-show host Stephen Colbert has signed a deal to produce an animated series about US President Donald Trump.

He will reprise a familiar tangerine-coloured character from his talk show, The Late Show, for an initial run of 10 episodes on Showtime.

The series, set to debut in the fall, will also star Mr Trump's "family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit", seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew, the channel announced.

"I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I'm honoured that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world," Colbert said.

"I've seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the Maga," he added, referring to Trump's campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.