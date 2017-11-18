Coldplay rakes in $678m for world tour
Coldplay generated more than US$500 million (S$678 million) on their just completed global tour, the English band’s promoters said on Thursday, making it the third highest grossing in history.
They played the 114th and final show of the A Head Full of Dreams tour on Wednesday night in Buenos Aires, completing a haul of US$523 million in ticket
sales, Live Nation announced.
Only two other acts have ever made more: Irish rockers U2, who took US$784 million on their 360 tour from 2009 to 2011, and The Rolling Stones. — AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now