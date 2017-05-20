Cornell's death ruled 'suicide by hanging'

US rock singer Chris Cornell with his family in New York City last month.

Chris Cornell, the emblematic US grunge rock singer whose sweeping voice masked lifelong struggles with drugs and depression, hanged himself late on Wednesday, moments after finishing a concert. He was 52.

The musician, whose life had appeared to take an upward turn over the past decade as he went sober, was found dead at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel after his family contacted first responders, the police said.

The Wayne County medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Thursday and ruled his death a suicide by hanging, spokesman James Martinez said.

Cornell had returned to his hotel room after performing with his main band, Soundgarden, in Detroit.

He closed the show with Soundgarden's song Slaves And Bulldozers but, according to footage posted by fans, inserted lyrics from Led Zeppelin's In My Time Of Dying.

Cornell had sung the medley before and showed no obvious signs of being suicidal, with Soundgarden scheduled to take its tour on Thursday to Columbus, Ohio.

A statement from his publicist said his widow, Vicky Karayiannis Cornell, and the rest of the family "were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing" and thanked fans for "their continuous love and loyalty".

Other musicians, including Elton John and Jimmy Page, paid tributes to Cornell.