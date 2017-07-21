Despacito the most streamed music track of all time

Luis Fonsi (above, left) and Daddy Yankee’s (right) Despacito is banned on some Malaysian radio stations.

Catchy summer dance song Despacito has set a record as the most streamed music track of all time, with some 4.6 billion plays across leading platforms, record company Universal Music said yesterday.

The song, first released in January in Spanish by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee and then in a remixed version featuring Justin Bieber, has topped charts in 35 countries around the world and dominated radio play.

It surpasses the record set by Bieber with his 2015 single Sorry and its remixes, and makes it the most successful Spanish-language pop song of all time.

However, Muslim-majority Malaysia has stopped playing Despacito on government-owned public broadcast stations, after critics labelled it un-Islamic.