Despacito ties for longest-running No. 1 single 

Despacito, the Latin dance track led by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, on Monday tied the record for most weeks at No. 1 of the benchmark US singles chart.

The song, in a remixed version featuring pop star Justin Bieber, spent its 16th week on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tracking service Nielsen Music said.

It ties with One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, which reigned for 16 weeks in 1995 and 1996. The feat is even more notable as non-English songs rarely dominate the US market.

Meanwhile, US pop superstar Taylor Swift on Friday released Look What You Made Me Do, the first track off her upcoming album.