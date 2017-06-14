Music

Diddy is highest-paid celebrity: Forbes

Sean "Diddy" Combs.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 14, 2017 09:08 am

 

US rapper-turned-businessman Diddy was the world's top-paid celebrity in the past year, Forbes said in its annual list on Monday.

He earned US$130 million (S$180 million), of which US$70 million came from selling a one-third stake in the Sean John clothing line. Diddy is estimated to be worth US$820 million, though he has released little music in the past decade. But he has pursued a variety of business interests and last year headlined a North American arena tour with other artists on his Bad Boy Records label.

Beyonce was second at US$105 million after her lucrative Formation tour, an elaborately staged set of performances that followed her Lemonade album.

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling, who published a series of e-books last year, came in third at US$95 million, making her the highest-paid celebrity outside of music. - AFP

