Diddy is highest-paid celebrity: Forbes

US rapper-turned-businessman Diddy was the world's top-paid celebrity in the past year, Forbes said in its annual list on Monday.

He earned US$130 million (S$180 million), of which US$70 million came from selling a one-third stake in the Sean John clothing line. Diddy is estimated to be worth US$820 million, though he has released little music in the past decade. But he has pursued a variety of business interests and last year headlined a North American arena tour with other artists on his Bad Boy Records label.

Beyonce was second at US$105 million after her lucrative Formation tour, an elaborately staged set of performances that followed her Lemonade album.