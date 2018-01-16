Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa up for Brit Awards

Dua Lipa received five nominations for the Brit Awards.

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Liam Payne and Stormzy are among the nominees for this year's prestigious Brit Awards.

Sheeran is in the running in four categories - British male solo artist, best video and single for Shape Of You and best album.

Dua Lipa received the most nominations. Her single, New Rules, was a breakout hit last year and she is nominated in five categories including best album, best female artist and best single.

Former One Direction star Payne was nominated for best single and video for Strip That Down, which was a hit.

Dua Lipa will compete for best female artist against the likes of Jessie Ware and 2015 winner Paloma Faith.