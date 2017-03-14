Ed Sheeran to  guest star in Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on March 8, 2017 in New York City.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will guest star in Season 7 of TV series Game Of Thrones.

While there are no details about his role yet, the showrunners of the blockbuster show, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, said that he was featured as a "surprise" for cast member Maisie Williams, who is a huge fan of the musician.

In a Variety report, Benioff was quoted as saying: "For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it."

He announced this on Sunday at SXSW, or South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, the annual event that celebrates film, music and interactive industries.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO (StarHub TV Ch 601) on July 17.