Ed Sheeran makes a comeback with two new tracks

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You yesterday afternoon.

Everyone's favourite bearded redhead is back. After a surprise year-long hiatus away from the limelight, Ed Sheeran has returned with not one, but two new songs.

The English singer-songwriter had announced that he was taking a break from the music and social media scenes in December 2015 after releasing two successful albums and just before bagging two Grammy Awards for Thinking Out Loud.

Yesterday afternoon, he announced on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram the release of Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You. Accompanied by lyric videos, the release was met with an overwhelming response.

Shape Of You, a beat-heavy and sensual track, sees Sheeran dipping his toes further into the pop territory.

Castle On The Hill, on the other hand, reminds listeners of the singer they had grown to love.

The introspective and soaring track explores old memories and provides listeners with a glimpse of his childhood and youth as he returns to Suffolk, where he grew up.

In a press release, Sheeran said of his much-awaited comeback: "I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I am equally as passionate about, and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I am absolutely buzzing to be back."

Anticipation had been mounting in the days leading up to the release, thanks to the hints the 25-year-old was dropping on social media.

He emerged from his long break with a "Hello 2017..." social media post on New Year's Day, announcing that new music will soon be released.

Subsequent posts hinted at his third album title - presumably called ÷ (Divide) - as well as the lyrics of his new songs. Sheeran's previous chart-topping albums were + (2011) and × (2014).

EXCITEMENT

His announcement was met with much excitement from his fans all across the globe.

And no, that short surprise cameo in last year's romantic comedy Bridget Jones's Baby did not count.

On Facebook, happy fans said they were moved to tears, with many hitting the replay button multiple times.

Locals fans whom The New Paper spoke to were equally thrilled.

Student Andrea Ang, 17, said: "I think the songs are beautiful... I prefer Castle On The Hill as it is more moving. I have probably listened to the song more than 20 times in the last two hours.".

Teacher Lily Rahmat, 30, said: "It has been a weird year without hearing anything from him. This is the best surprise and the best start to 2017."