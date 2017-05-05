Ed Sheeran to return to Singapore

Ed Sheeran will be back in town to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11.

Tickets are priced from $108 to $248 and will go on sale on May 11 at 10am, through Sports Hub Tix. Each person is allowed to purchase only four tickets per transaction.

The British singer-songwriter's last concert here was in 2015, where he played to a 5,000 sold-out audience at The Star Theatre.