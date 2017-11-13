Ed Sheeran's concerts go without hitch despite recent bike accident injuries

The way he strummed so rapidly and banged on his guitars at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, one would never have guessed that Ed Sheeran had fractured both arms and cracked his ribs from a bicycle accident just six weeks ago.

He had not rehearsed for the gig too - it was his first return to the stage since he got hurt.

While his two sold-out concerts here took place over the weekend without a hitch and was attended by around 20,000 fans, the injuries to his right wrist and left elbow affected some dates on the Asian leg of his Divide world tour.

The 26-year-old English singer had to reschedule shows in Osaka, Tokyo and Manila and cancel those in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta.

When he met the media ahead of the Saturday show, he said: "I have not practised yet. I do not really like knowing - I would rather just go out with the adrenaline than playing and (worrying) it is gonna hurt.

"I feel good. I feel nervous but it will be fun. I have not used these muscles in six weeks but I will be fine. I just think it will probably ache a lot," he said.

"I was quite sad about missing the beginning of the tour because this (Asia) is my favourite part of the world."

Later, during the 90-minute set, Sheeran - who last performed here in 2015 - said being unable to play music was "the most depressive six weeks" of his life and he was really excited to be back.

DOUBTS

His fans certainly felt the same, especially after having doubts if his concerts here would go on after the accident.

Polytechnic student Quek Xin Pei, 19, told The New Paper: "Singapore is lucky as we were at the cut-off (point)."

Sheeran performed popular songs from latest album Divide, such as Castle On The Hill and Perfect, and previous hits including Thinking Out Loud, Sing, Photograph and A Team. He belted out Shape Of You and You Need Me, I Don't Need You for the encore.

To rally the audience to "sing as out of tune" as they like and dance their hearts out, he even showed off his awkward "dad's dance".

Polytechnic student Samantha Lork, 19, said: "Seeing the way he played tonight despite his injuries from only six weeks ago confirms that he is a six-string master."

But Mr Teo Xinyuan, a 22-year-old nursing student, said: "A broken arm does not heal that quickly and requires a good amount of rehabilitation.

"I hope Ed is not pushing it as his arms are part of what gives life to his songs and that he gave himself enough time to recover so that there will be no permanent damage.

"Nobody would want this to be his last album or tour."