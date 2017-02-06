Eminem slams Trump in new song

Eminem has returned with a fresh attack on US President Donald Trump, this time via an angry verse on Big Sean's new album.

The lyrics mark the latest political intervention by the hip-hop superstar, who weeks before the Nov 8 election released a charged, eight-minute freestyle rap against the billionaire Republican.

On No Favors, a track on Big Sean's new album I Decided, which was released on Friday, Eminem and his fellow Detroit rapper boast of rising from humble means as they question the world's direction.

Eminem raps: "I'm anti... Can't no government handle a commando... I'll make his whole brand go under."