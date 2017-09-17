F1: Fans react to Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Lianne La Havas - in emoji

What went down at Saturday's 2017 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix concerts?

We break down the highlights (and low points) of performances by English singer Lianne La Havas, US pop superstar Ariana Grande and US DJ duo The Chainsmokers.

Even better? We asked fans to react to their sets, Animoji-style.

LIANNE LA HAVAS

The best part...

There was nothing flashy or ostentatious about her set - no crazy lights, no larger-than-life props, no artsy visuals.

And in a performance stripped of the standard theatrics, La Havas, armed with just a guitar, stood in the centre of the stage and single-handedly worked her magic on the audience.

Lianne La Havas. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP VIA GETTY IMAGES

For 50 minutes, the London-based Jamaican-Greek singer melted hearts with her buttery, soulful voice, showing off fravourites such as Green & Gold, Unstoppable, Forget and Midnight.

Some of the audience were return customers having been wowed by La Havas' first set on Friday evening.

The bad part...

La Havas drew a small - although admittedly cosy - crowd of under 200 - what a shame!

If only more people knew what they were missing out on.

ARIANA GRANDE

The best part...

Not many pop stars can pull off a strong, pitch-perfect performance from start to finish but Grande's performance to a 50,000-strong audience was flawless.

She aced all of her soaring high-notes and simultaneously and effortlessly sang and danced without missing a beat, even singing her hit Side To Side while pedaling on an exercise bicycle (in killer heels).

There was not a single fault - even her numerous hair flips were on point.

The bad part...

About 50 per cent of the time, we were watching Grande through multiple mobile phone screens that stayed in the air throughout her hour-long set, sneaking peeks though gaps in bunny ears worn by Arianators.

I only wished the runway was further extended so that more people towards the back could catch a glimpse of her.

THE CHAINSMOKERS

The best part...

The electronic duo, comprising Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, dished out the usual suspects - hard-hitting beats, familiar radio tunes and heavy drops, intense light displays, pyrotechnics, mass sing-a-longs, confetti showers and vivid visuals on screen.

The Chainsmokers. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The result?

A wild late-night party at the Padang stage which saw children (even some toddlers) and adults (some well into their 60s0 partying really, really hard.

It was quite something.

Sure, at times it felt like a mega frat party but the crowd of almost 60,000 came ready to rave.

The Chainsmokers know exactly what gets the crowd going, even if that means a confusing mish-mash of Queen, Kendrick Lamar, Papa Roach, Daft Punk, Coldplay and more.

The bad part...

Two words - Papa Roach. A throwback that should remain thrown back.

