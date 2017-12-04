Fans go gaga over K-pop boy band VIXX at Gain City Megastore

(About) Korean boy band VIXX at their press conference at the Gain City Megastore.

The two teenage girls had spent a sleepless night waiting for a chance to meet their idols, K-pop boy band VIXX.

And at 6.30am on Saturday, students Raudhatunnisha Ramli, 16, and Sophia Ratnazira, 18, were among the first in line for the six-piece group's open press conference at the Gain City Megastore in Sungei Kadut. The event started at noon and attracted a big crowd.

The boys were in town to promote their latest album Shangri-La and perform at Zepp@The Big Box on Saturday night.

Raudhatunnisha, who has been a fan for more than two years, turned up with cyborg design markings - inspired by VIXX's 2014 album Error - on her face.

For being one of the best dressed there, she won a ticket worth $138 from Gain City to watch VIXX's concert. She attended the group's Singapore gig last year, but could not afford to go this time.

Raudhatunnisha told The New Paper: "This is a good opportunity for fans who don't have the means to see VIXX and other K-pop groups, to get a chance to see them."

Organised by Gain City and local concert promoter and event organiser IME Singapore, which regularly brings top K-pop acts to Singapore, the press conference saw VIXX members answer various questions posed by the media through a Korean translator.

Hyuk said he was "very upset" that the tour was ending but he becomes "very recharged" whenever he sees his fans, while Ken said he had bought three bottles of kaya jam to take home to Korea.

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION

On what fans can expect in 2018, Ravi said they are planning new tours and music, adding: "Our New Year's resolution is to continue spreading our music as wide as possible to all the Starlights (VIXX fans) around the world."

An IME Singapore spokesman said this new series of collaborations between it and Gain City, which aim to bring fans closer to the stars, "was a win-win situation for both sides" as parents and families get exposed to K-pop groups such as VIXX, while the younger generation have an increased awareness about Gain City.

Gain City had given out 60 pairs of concert tickets ranging in price from $138 to $288 during its VIXX contest period, and chartered seven buses to transport fans from Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee MRT stations to the Sungei Kadut Megastore.

Cold water and breakfast were distributed for the fans and air coolers were set up as well.

Mr Muhammad Radzif Mohd Nasri, Gain City's senior digital marketing executive, said: "Gain City fully supports the lifestyle of K-pop fans, and it is only natural for us to use music to reach out to them and to give back to them for their support, and the older generation's support for Gain City."

Ms Wendy Lee, a 43-year-old secretary who accompanied her two young daughters, who are VIXX fans, to the press conference, said: "I'd come back to Gain City if they had another fan meet here.

"It's a good way to bond with the kids, and it allows me to know more about K-pop groups too."