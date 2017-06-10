Fans pack Causeway Point for 15 minutes of EXO

Chanyeol, Suho and Sehun of EXO on stage at Causeway Point

They did not sing. They did not dance.

And although three members of Korean boyband EXO were only onstage for a brief 15 minutes, some fans were willing to sacrifice their sleep and spend the night at a shopping mall, just so they could see their idols in person.

Suho, Chanyeol and Sehun - three members from the highly popular K-pop group EXO -were in town for the Skechers Sweet Monster K-pop Dance Competition Asia Grand Final, which was held at Causeway Point yesterday (June 10).

Student Miss Desiree Soh, 13, who had waited since 11am, said: "There were people who queued overnight. I think they came at like, 9pm or 10pm."

The event started at around 4.20pm, although the three members only made an appearance at 6:35pm.

When TNP arrived at the mall around 3.50pm, levels one to four were filled with fans, many of whom were armed with their phones and cameras.

Some even brought along foldable stools to stand on - much to the vocal annoyance of those behind them - and get a better view of the boys.

EXO members Sehun, Chanyeol and Suho make their guest appearance at the Sweet Monster K-POP Dance Competition Grand Final! Posted by SKECHERS on Saturday, 10 June 2017

While waiting, the fans - known as EXO-Ls - sang parts of the band's songs, which were playing in the background.

They also chanted 'E-X-O' loudly and eagerly to welcome the trio onstage.

EXO fans armed with their smartphones and cameras. TNP PHOTO: ISABELLE TAN

Miss Lim En Jia, 13, said it felt like "a dream come true" seeing her favourite member, Chanyeol.

Her friend, Miss Soh, added: "She (En Jia) was like, 'My life is complete. I can die now'."

It's a full house! We can't wait to get the Sweet Monster K-POP Dance Competition Grand Final started. 6 teams, 1... Posted by SKECHERS on Saturday, 10 June 2017

Unfortunately, for some EXO-Ls, they were unable to catch a glimpse of the boy group members.

"I couldn't see them," said secondary school studentGoh Jing Wei, 15. "I guess it's okay but we waited too long."

She and her three friends had waited at the mall for close to six hours.