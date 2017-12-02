Fashion meets song-and-dance at Raffles City SpongeBob events

Rock with Alvin and the Chipmunks at Bedok Mall.

HAPPY POLI-DAYS AT PLAZA SINGAPURA

Sing and dance to classic Christmas songs with characters from South Korean animated cartoon Robocar Poli at the live show from now to Dec 10.

Spend a minimum of $30 in a single same-day receipt at Plaza Singapura and score a chance to mingle with Poli, Helly and Amber at a meet-and-greet session after and redeem a photo pass for a family of four.

You can also redeem an entry pass to a Robocar Poli tea party on Dec 7 at 4pm - featuring mascot appearances by Helly and Amber - with minimum $80 spend in a single same-day receipt for each redemption.

SPREADING HOLIDAY CHEER AT WEST MALL

From now until Dec 10 at Level 1, sing lively Christmas tunes as performers from The Big Piano Christmas Musical Show dance to hit the notes on a giant keyboard.

Also look out for ensemble Sisay from Ecuador from Dec 14 to 17 as they present a tropical Christmas filled with the rhythmic beats of Andean, Latin and world pieces with a festive twist.

And until Dec 31, spending $250 will entitle you to a special-edition cheese board or three-tiered stand, while $1,000 will get you a piece of personalised luggage.

IT'S SPONGEBOB SEASON AT RAFFLES CITY

Decked in 16 eye-catching pieces inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants, models strutted their stuff on the runway at Raffles City Shopping Centre on Thursday evening, as part of the mall's Christmas launch.

Titled Transformation, the vibrant collection includes SpongeBob iconography in a palette of gold, yellow and blue as well as geometric shapes, and was designed by local veteran fashion designer Alfie Leong in collaboration with Nickelodeon's year-long SpongeBob Gold international campaign celebrating everything that makes the animated character such a global fan favourite.

He told The New Paper: "It is hard making an iconic character classy. (The designs) should be neither too kiddy and predictable, nor overly subtle. It is a delicate balance between loud and tasteful."

A specially commissioned display collection to be showcased at Level 1 until Dec 17, Transformation allowed for "more adventurous" designs and creative freedom.

Leong said: "There is more stress to always improve the pieces, but it is worth it because not many designers get to do free-hand collections.

"To be able to put my own spin and style to such a well-known global icon is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Shoppers can also catch the SpongeBob Gold live song-and-dance stage show at the Level 3 atrium, where a meet-and-greet session will be held after each performance.

Both events are free for the first 50 people, till Dec 17.

Raffles City Shopping Centre general manager Margaret Khoo said: "Known for his humour, positive outlook and zest for life, SpongeBob's wide appeal resonates with people of all ages.

"We hope for his infectious energy to bring joy and inspiration to shoppers as we embrace this festive season positively."

She added: "As an arts and fashion-centric mall, we are most happy to set the stage for the creative collaboration between Alfie and SpongeBob SquarePants."

PLAY-DOH CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND AT WEST COAST PLAZA

Besides interacting with your favourite Play-Doh characters at meet-and-greet sessions until Dec 10, with a minimum spend of $150 within three same-day receipts, shoppers can also redeem an event pass to the mall's Play-Doh Christmas Wonderland and receive a Play-Doh Party Pack.

From now to Dec 25, challenge yourself at Santa's Fun Factory, a whimsical 12m-long inflatable obstacle course at the Play-Doh Christmas Wonderland in Basement 1.

Then unleash your inner sculptor at Santa's Workshop, where you can bring your creations to life through the Play-Doh Touch app.

ROCK WITH ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS AT BEDOK MALL

From Dec 6 to 12, the famous singing chipmunk trio take on the radio waves for the first time in Asia at the Basement 2 atrium, presenting their chart-topping songs in a rocking live show presented by international hosts DJ Dan and DJ Jee.

Fans who spend a minimum of $30 in a single receipt can meet their furry idols after each performance, while children aged five to 12 can bring home customised Alvin And The Chipmunks photo frames from the Christmas Workshop.