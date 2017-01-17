Fifth Harmony to perform in Singapore this April

Fifth Harmony is heading to Singapore this April.

The popular girl group, who found fame on The X Factor US, will be bringing their successful tour, The 7/27 Tour, here for the very first time at The Star Theatre.

With the recent departure of Camila Cabello, the tour will be headlined by remaining members Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei.

The concert will be held on April 8, and prices range from $98 to $168.