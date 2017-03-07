Five facts about Tabitha Nauser

Singapore Idol alumnus Tabitha Nauser has just released her single Bulletproof and has plans for an album.

This year, singer-host and Singapore Idol alumnus Tabitha Nauser has set her sights on pursuing her music dreams.

If all goes well, that means an album by the end of the year and hopefully a tour in the near future.

So far, it's been quite a year for the ambitious 25-year-old.

Not only has she signed to Sony Music Entertainment Singapore, she has just launched her first single under the label, Bulletproof.

Find out more about the singer behind that sultry voice...

Her mixed parentage

Nauser's killer good looks?

All thanks to her mixed parentage.

Her father is Swiss while her mother, the fourth runner-up at Miss Singapore World in the late 80s, is Singaporean Indian.

Her most prized possession

From time to time, Nauser wears a gold Alba watch even though it no longer works.

Given to her by her grandmother, Nauser considers it one of the most special items she owns.

Another item of great sentimental value in her wardrobe?

A pair of Maison Margiela kicks that she bought with her first paycheck after spotting them on rapper Kanye West.

She has packed in the achievements

As a singer, she is a familiar face at the National Day Parade and sang two songs on Songs Of The Games, the official album for the 28th SEA Games .

She has even performed at the after-party to the White House State Dinner for Singapore in Washington, DC.

She rocked the airwaves as a radio DJ with 987FM ﻿until recently and has plenty of TV hosting experience.

Nauser is also no stranger to theatre, having performed in Dick Lee musical Hotpants in 2014 and Rent last year.

That's a long list of accomplishments for who is only 25.

She has a unique sense of style

Nauser describes it as "street glam", a marriage of streetwear and high fashion.

Don't get her started on her sneaker obsession - she would only her ever-growing collection describe it as "insane".

Her recipe for relaxation after a long day

A good documentary, french fries or bubble tea, according to her recent Highsnobiety interview.