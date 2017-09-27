Foo Fighters, BTS on Billboard chart

US rock band Foo Fighters scored the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart with Concrete And Gold, while South Korean boy band BTS made the best entry ever by a K-pop group with Love Yourself: Her.

Concrete And Gold sold some 127,000 units for the week, figures from Nielsen Soundscan showed, while BTS debuted in the No. 7 spot with its new release, selling around 31,000 copies.

In May, BTS won a Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist, its first major award in the US. - REUTERS