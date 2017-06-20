G-Dragon lays bare his heart in Macau

G-Dragon's solo Macau concert was sold out for two consecutive nights and the Cotai Arena was decked out in blood red to represent his private side.

When talking about his latest album, G-Dragon confessed that he was worried fans would not understand him and he was thankful that they did.

Fans were screaming out for Kwon Ji Yong throughout his solo concert in Macau.

Kwon, better known by his stage name, G-Dragon, posed a question to his 12,000-strong audience: "Who is Kwon Ji Yong to you?"

The 28-year-old's latest solo album, titled after his non-stage name, wanted to reveal a more personal side, beyond the glamorous pop star that fans have grown to adore.

And judging by his two nights of his sold-out tour, G-Dragon 2017 World Tour Act III: MOTTE, fans are welcoming this side of him.

G-Dragon is one fifth of popular South Korean boy band, BigBang. He made his solo debut in 2009 and showed that he can manage a stage on his own just as well.

The idea behind the concert was simple, yet profound.

The first night of his Macau concert was held at Cotai Arena at The Venetian Macao, which was decked out in blood red, to represent his more private side.

He kicked off the 2½-hour concert with his first solo hit Heartbreaker before singing other songs from the album, Breathe and A Boy.

He has proven himself to be a multifaceted performer - one who is able to rap lighthearted, energetic songs, and sing emotional, power ballads while dancing.

During his performance of R.O.D, he performed gravity-defying and slick moves.

VIPs, the name for BigBang fans, who were all geared with yellow crown-shaped light sticks and headbands, screamed and went wild every time he did a slow body wave.

When he sang one of his slower songs, Black, VIPs started chanting and singing along, which would have given anyone listening a serious case of goosebumps.

At the halfway point of the 22-song set, a video of interviews with G-Dragon's friends, family members and acquaintances started to play.

BigBang members Taeyang and Daesung appeared in the video and were asked about their thoughts of G-Dragon, which made VIPs go "aww".

Towards the end of the concert, he started interacting with fans, showing his easygoing and fun personality.

Sharing more about his latest album, he said in English: "I was worried, but I'm not worried any more, that you guys might not get me - what I was thinking or what I was trying to say.

"Thank God you guys understood me, and I don't know what to say, but I feel like this is a very, very special moment."

He faked wiping away a tear before reassuring fans that he was not actually crying.

He said: "This year was kind of hard and tough, but I feel really, really happy. Thank you."

When he started performing the chart-topping song, Crooked, everyone got on their feet and started dancing, from the men in cool streetwear to young girls who had "G-Dragon" temporarily tattooed on their cheeks.

But the mood took an emotional turn when he ended the concert with his latest album's lead track, Untitled, 2014, which left fans teary-eyed and wanting more.

Hong Kong nurse Hui Wing Tung, 24, has attended all of G-Dragon's solo concerts. She said: "He is not like any other K-pop idol. The concept behind this concert is particularly unique, even when compared to his previous solo concerts."

Another VIP, Miss Wang Yue, 26, flew in from China to catch the concert. She said: "I was crying throughout the concert. It felt like he was being so honest with his fans and showing us the real him. I enjoyed the concert so much."

She was not the only one who had crossed borders to see G-Dragon. Chinese student Sherry Liang, 25, attended the concert in Seoul and was in Macau for the second show.

She said: "The concert was great. G-Dragon did his best to put on a good show for everyone even though he looked a bit ill."

The Singapore leg of G-Dragon's concert will be no less spectacular, promised IME Productions, the promoter.

"It will be an amazing spectacle of special effects, concert choreography with a whole new LED visual experience coupled with G-Dragon's standout stage presence," said a spokesman.

"The concept is going to be different as it covers a flashback of his pop journey... He will be performing most of his new songs from his latest album."

