The Company Of Cats: Neko Highway

Mandarin band Neko Highway will perform funk and rock tunes.

WHERE: The Company of Cats, ?6B Mosque Street

MRT: Chinatown

WHEN: Today, 8 - 10pm

ADMISSION: $16 (includes two-hour cat room stay)

INFO: Tickets from nekohighwayatthecompanyofcats.peatix.com

James Taylor & His All-Star Band In Concert

The prolific American singer-songwriter performs with his band, which include Michael Landau (electric guitars), Jimmy Johnson (electric bass/MD) and Luis Conte (percussion).

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Feb 21, 8pm

ADMISSION: $102 - $272

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

Fund-raising Dinner For Exclusively Mongrels At Urban Farm & Barn

Half of the proceeds from this fund-raiser will be donated to Exclusively Mongrels, an organisation that rescues impounded stray dogs.

WHERE: Urban Farm & Barn, Bukit Panjang Hill

MRT: Hillview

WHEN: Feb 12, 6 - 8pm

ADMISSION: $100

INFO: For tickets, call 6526-7726 or e-mail sales@pocketgreens.com.sg

Run For Hope

Join cancer patients and survivors on a 3.5km or 10km run to raise money for the National Cancer Centre Research Fund.

WHERE: Bayfront Event Space, Marina Bay (next to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands)

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Feb 19, 7.15am (10km) & 7.30am (3.5km)

ADMISSION: $50 (PAssion Card member/past participant), $55 (public), $48 (two people), $32 (youth aged five - 18), $45 (group of 20 & older)

INFO: Register at www.runforhope.sg by Feb 2

SPORTS

Unchained In Changi

This independent professional wrestling event features Singapore talents such as The Statement, The Eurasian Dragon and Mighty Arrow.

WHERE: UE Convention Centre, 4 Changi Business Park Avenue 1

MRT: Expo

WHEN: Jan 27, 8pm

ADMISSION: $33 - $64

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Asia Pole Championship 2017

This international pole-fitness annual competition is aimed at promoting and celebrating pole dance as an athletic pursuit. Workshops will also be held at various levels.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, National University of Singapore Centre for the Arts, ?50 Kent Ridge Crescent

MRT: Clementi

WHEN: Competition: Feb 26, 2pm; ?workshops: Feb 24 - 25 , various times

ADMISSION: $58.90, $80.30; separate rates for workshops

INFO: Tickets from www.asiapolechampionship.com

Runninghour 2017

This non-competitive blindfold run aims to integrate people with special needs into mainstream community through sports. Participants will run alongside visually, intellectually and physically disabled runners.

WHERE: Reservoir Lawn, Bedok Reservoir

WHEN: May 13, 5pm

MRT: Bedok

ADMISSION: Early bird ?till Feb 28, past participants: ?$40 (10km), $35 (5km), $25 (3.5km); March 1 - April 23: $45 (10km), ?$40 (5km), $30 (3.5km)

INFO: Register at www.runninghour.com by April 23

TALKS

HistoriaSG: On The Contemporary And Contemporary Art In Singapore...

This lecture by Professor C.J. Wee Wan-ling about the development of contemporary art here is presented in conjunction with Singapore Art Week and the National Museum's exhibition, What Is Not Visible Is Not Invisible.

WHERE: The Salon, Level 1, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut

WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30 - 7pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

TEL: 6332-3659

INFO: Register at www.eventbrite.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

Behind The Scenes: Insights Into Conservation Challenges

Join a panel of speakers and experts in the field as they showcase selected conserved works from the National Gallery Singapore's collection and share insights on the challenges of conserving works across different mediums. Part of Art Week Singapore 2017.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Sun, 3 - 4.30pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

TEL: 6271-7000

INFO: To register, e-mail adultlearning@nationalgallery.sg. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg

Cities And Kings: A Journey Through The Art And Archaeology Of Myanmar

Dr Stephen Murphy, curator of the Cities And Kings exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum, talks about Myanmar's rich artistic heritage, from the ancient Pyu and Mon cultures to the temple-studded plains of Bagan.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place

MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: Mon, 11am - noon

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

Medical Issues And Challenges Faced By Stroke Survivors

Learn about post-stroke complications and ways to prevent it from happening. The speaker is Dr Tan Yeow Leng from the Rehabilitation Medicine department of Singapore General Hospital.

WHERE: AICare Link @ Maxwell, 04-01 MND Annexe B, 7 Maxwell Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Tue, 12.30 - 1.30pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: To register, call 1800-650-6060. Go to www.silverpages.sg

A Librarian's World

In conjunction with the National Library's exhibition, Script & Stage: Theatre In Singapore From The 50s To 80s, librarians give a sneak peek into the variety of resources on the English, Chinese and Tamil theatre scene here.

WHERE: Imagination Room, Level 5 Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis/City Hall

WHEN: Thu, 7 - 8pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

A Lighter Side Of History: A Lion Dance Costume Maker

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, lion-dance costume craftsman Henry Ng will share the story of his journey in the industry and demonstrate key parts of the costume-crafting process. Conducted in Mandarin.

WHERE: The Salon, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut

WHEN: Jan 30, 11am - noon

ADMISSION: Free with registration

TEL: 6332-3659

INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

Beyond The Silence: The Legacy Of John Cage, Workshop By Margaret Leng Tan

Classically trained musician ?Margaret Leng Tan presents a portrait of 20th-century Renaissance man John Cage, having worked with him for almost a decade.

WHERE: The Salon, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut

WHEN: Feb 4, 2 - 4pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

TEL: 6332-3659

INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

CLASSES

Etching & Chine-Colle

Learn about this special printmaking process, where pre-cut paper of a different colour, shape or texture is adhered to the overall etched design.

WHERE: STPI, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN: Wed, 7 - 9.30pm

ADMISSION: $50

TEL: 6336-3663

INFO: E-mail tamae@stpi.com.sg to register. Go to www.stpi.com.sg

Collograph Printing Workshop: You Are You, Truer Than True

Echoing the themes explored in the National Gallery exhibition, Artist ?And Empire, participants will learn about the printmaking process and create works that reflect how their sense of identity is shaped by culture.

WHERE: Keppel Centre for Art Education Workshops 1 & 2, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Feb 5 & March 5, 2 - 5pm

ADMISSION: $50

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg

AFCC 2017 Writers & Illustrators Retreat

This four-day, three-night residency from May 13 -16 at Angsana Bintan Resorts, aims to encourage more writers, illustrators and content creators to create Asian content for children. Open to local and foreign children's content creators, the $600 course fee includes a five-day pass to the Asian Festival of Children's Content 2017. Submit byMarch 5.

INFO: afcc.com.sg/2017/page/writers-illustrators-retreat

